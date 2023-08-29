Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Crews knock down residential fire in Nipomo

Cal Fire SLO
By
New
Published 2:18 pm

NIPOMO, Calif. – Crews are knocking down a residential fire in the 800 block of Inga Road in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

Cal Fire SLO said firefighters are currently working toward containment of the fire.

Spokesperson Toni Davis said there were no occupants inside the home upon arrival.

The cause of fire is not yet known.

According to Cal Fire SLO, the fire started around 1:51 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.

Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

