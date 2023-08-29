Crews knock down residential fire in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. – Crews are knocking down a residential fire in the 800 block of Inga Road in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County.

Cal Fire SLO said firefighters are currently working toward containment of the fire.

Spokesperson Toni Davis said there were no occupants inside the home upon arrival.

The cause of fire is not yet known.

According to Cal Fire SLO, the fire started around 1:51 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.