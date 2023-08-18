Paul Flores moved to more permanent facility in Coalinga while awaiting appeal

COALINGA, Calif. – Paul Ruben Flores, the man convicted for the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, has been moved to more permanent housing at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.

According to Monterrey Superior Court, Flores is due in Monterrey Superior Court at Department 4 on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. for a hearing over the restitution awarded to the Smart family.

Flores had been incarcerated at North Kern State Prison since Mar. 30 of this year while the appeal of his conviction is processed at the 2nd District Court of Appeals Division 6.

The Kern County prison he was incarcerated is one of two reception centers as the California Department of Corrections processes inmates to more permanent housing while they serve their sentence.