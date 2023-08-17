Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responded to structure and ten-acre vegetation fire on Calabasas Trail

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 5:45 pm
Published 5:55 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a structure fire that has moved into a ten-acre vegetation fire at 13390 Calabasas Trail in the eastern reaches of San Luis Obispo County Thursday afternoon.

The initial report of a structure fire was received at 5:20 p.m. and as of 6:12 p.m., forward progress of the fire has been stopped detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, the fire was 100% contained at 6:48 p.m. at ten total acres burned and crews are expected to remain on the scene for the next two hours.

This is an ongoing situation and this article will be updated with information as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
fire
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content