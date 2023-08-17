Fire crews responded to structure and ten-acre vegetation fire on Calabasas Trail

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a structure fire that has moved into a ten-acre vegetation fire at 13390 Calabasas Trail in the eastern reaches of San Luis Obispo County Thursday afternoon.

The initial report of a structure fire was received at 5:20 p.m. and as of 6:12 p.m., forward progress of the fire has been stopped detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire, the fire was 100% contained at 6:48 p.m. at ten total acres burned and crews are expected to remain on the scene for the next two hours.

This is an ongoing situation and this article will be updated with information as it becomes available.