Atascadero’s Cruisin’ Weekend gets the show on the road

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Cruisin' Weekend shifts into full gear for its annual event. In preparation, the City of Atascadero announces road closures and rules for the weekend.

Kicking off on Friday night, Aug. 18, the City of Atascadero celebrates its 30th annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The following road closures will begin at 5 p.m.:

El Camino Real from Curbaril to Traffic Way;

from Curbaril to Traffic Way; East Mall from Palma Ave to El Camino Real;

from Palma Ave to El Camino Real; West Mall from Palma Ave to El Camino;

from Palma Ave to El Camino; Palma Ave from West Mall to Traffic Way;

from West Mall to Traffic Way; Traffic Way from Palma Ave to El Camino Real (Parking behind El Paseo Plaza to remain open for parking) – Soft closure up to Lewis Ave.

from Palma Ave to El Camino Real (Parking behind El Paseo Plaza to remain open for parking) – Soft closure up to Lewis Ave. San Luis Ave from Curbaril to El Camino Real;

from Curbaril to El Camino Real; Pueblo Ave from Sinoloa to El Camino Real;

from Sinoloa to El Camino Real; Entrada Ave from El Camino Real to Palma Ave. (Soft closure at Lewis Ave.)

US 101 northbound on and off ramps at Highway 41/El Camino Real will be closed. Designated pedestrian crossings for the event will be at Huckleberry’s and East Mall.

No park areas on Friday include:

West Mall between Palma Ave. & Lewis Ave.

Entrada between Palma & Lewis Ave.

From 11 a.m. until 12 a.m.: Entrada between ECR and the first driveway (in front of La Donna’s & Sherwin Williams). ECR between Entrada & Sherwin Williams driveway. Entrada between Palma Ave. and Lewis Ave. Lewis Ave. between Entrada & East Mall.



Additional rules will be put in place for all participants:

Drive cautiously and watch for pedestrians, spectators, and other vehicles. Obey all traffic signals, signs, and control devices. Obey all directions from Police Officers and event staff. Deliberate chirping, spinning, and squealing of tires are prohibited. Do not pour any liquid on the street for tire spinning. Exhibitions of vehicle speed, excessive exhaust system noise, and speed contests are prohibited.

U-turns are only permitted at the south end of the cruise route where designated. All Vehicle Code rules and regulations will be enforced. Vehicles may leave the cruise route to “cool down;” however, drivers seeking to re-enter the cruise route must re-enter at the registration site/ route entrance at Pueblo & El Camino Real. No passing in the center median. Throwing items of any kind from vehicles is prohibited. Please make sure to have your headlights on during the Cruise!

On Saturday, Aug. 13, Dancing in the Streets swings into action from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Bands, vendors, and dancers will fill the roads. As a result, the following roads will be closed:

11 am - Midnight: West Mall between ECR & Lewis; Palma Ave . between East Mall & Entrada.

between ECR & Lewis; . between East Mall & Entrada. 12 pm - Midnight: Entrada between Palma Ave. to Lewis Ave.

between Palma Ave. to Lewis Ave. 2 pm - Midnight: Entrada between El Camino Real to Palma Ave.; Palma between Entrada and City Parking Lot Driveway (Entrada & Palma intersection open until 2 pm)

between El Camino Real to Palma Ave.; between Entrada and City Parking Lot Driveway (Entrada & Palma intersection open until 2 pm) Note : Public parking behind the Carlton will be open, but only accessible via the parking lot entrance off of Traffic Way to Palma Ave.

No park areas on Saturday include:

West Mall between Palma Ave. & Lewis Ave.

Entrada between Palma & Lewis Ave.

From 11 a.m. until 12 a.m.: Entrada between ECR and the first driveway (in front of La Donna’s & Sherwin Williams). ECR between Entrada & Sherwin Williams driveway. Entrada between Palma Ave. and Lewis Ave. Lewis Ave. between Entrada & East Mall.



More information about 2023 Cruisin' Weekend is available at visitatascadero.com. For questions regarding the event, contact the Colony Park Community Center at 805-470-3360.