Power outage for portions of San Luis Obispo

today at 6:16 pm
Published 6:35 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– A power outage has been reported in portions of San Luis Obispo Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), the outage began at 5:20 p.m. and as of 6:30 p.m. power has been restored for 1400 customers.

Initially, approximately 2,955 customers were impacted by the outage which is tied to the enhanced powerline safety settings (EPSS) which secure power to mitigate the risk of fires detail PG&E.

Power is expected to be fully restored by 9 p.m. Wednesday night relays PG&E's outage center.

