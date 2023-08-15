SLO Airport joins Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) announced it has implemented the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program to assist passengers with non-visible disabilities.

Travelers now have the option to wear a sunflower lanyard around their neck, communicating with airport staff that they may need assistance or patience.

"With the launch of the Sunflower, we are aiming to create an inclusive and compassionate airport environment where all passengers, including those with hidden disabilities, feel comfortable and supported throughout their journey." Courtney Johnson, SBP Director of Airports

Passengers with non-visible disabilities can put in a request for a free sunflower lanyard with Airport Administration by phone: 805-781-5205 or email: staff@sloairport.com before traveling, or at the ticket counter of any participating airline. Additionally, program materials can be mailed with at least a two-week notice prior to travel.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Department of Airports, one in seven people live with a disability. Hidden disabilities include conditions that are neurological, cognitive, or neurodevelopmental; for example, Autism, ADHD, anxiety, or dementia. Respiratory and chronic health conditions are also included such as arthritis, diabetes, chronic pain, and sleep disorders.

SBP joins the effort amongst 200 other airports including the Santa Barbara Airport.

For more information on SBP's accessibility programs, click here.