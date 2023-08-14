Human body discovered on Cal Poly’s campus Sunday morning

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A human body was discovered on California State Polytechnic University's (Cal Poly) campus Sunday morning near Building 180 around 9:23 a.m. on Sunday.

The person is not a student or an employee at Cal Poly detail Cal Poly Police Department (CPPD).

According to CPPD, the investigation continues, but at this time, there does not appear to be evidence of any suspicious activities nor a broader safety concern for the campus community.

CPPD requested assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office which provided a coroner investigator detail CPPD.