San Luis Obispo County

Body discovered in Atascadero identified as missing Atascadero man

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department
today at 4:06 pm
Published 4:21 pm

ATASCADERO, Calif. – On Aug. 10, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Coroner's Unit positively identified a body discovered Jul. 9 of this year as Darren Kyle Santangelo, an Atascadero man first reported missing in the same month.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, there is no indication Santangelo's death was suspicious or the result of foul play.

The 35-year-old was reported missing by his family after being last seen leaving his home in the 7500 block of Rocky Canyon Road in Atascadero around 9 p.m. on Jul. 6 detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

On Jul. 9, Atascadero Police Department responded to a call of human remains near Chalk Mountain Golf Course indicating the remains had been in the area for some time.

An investigation continues into Santegelo's death explain San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

