Multi-vehicle collision blocks parts of southbound 101 in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Police and Fire Departments are responding to a multi-vehicle traffic collision on southbound Highway 101 north of Los Osos Valley Road.

At least three vehicles were involved in the incident and some of the debris from the collision is obstructing at least one lane of Highway 101 southbound detail the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) incident page.

According to CHP, the initial report of the collision and its impact on traffic were reported around 5:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

This is an evolving situation and more information about the incident will be added to this article as it becomes available.