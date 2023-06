NIPOMO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department is responding to a residential structure fire near the 300 block of W. Tefft St. in Nipomo.

The initial call came in around 5:24 p.m. and as of 6 p.m. the fire is now fully contained.

Update: #TefftIC residential structure, fire is contained. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 14, 2023

The cause of the flames at the residence remains under investigation.