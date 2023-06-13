Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Man barricades himself into train engine bay, surrenders peacefully following negotiation

today at 10:42 am
Published 11:09 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) Crisis Negotiators talked a man into peacefully surrendering Tuesday morning after he had barricaded himself inside the engine bay of a locomotive at the Amtrak Station.

The call of unauthorized access to the maintenance yard adjacent to the Amtrak Station at 1011 Railroad Ave. in San Luis Obispo came around 5:30 a.m.

The 42-year-old man was in a mental health crisis detail SLOPD and he was safely taken into custody after a two-hour negotiation.

According to SLOPD, the man did not have any weapons and no one was injured during the stand-off.

The man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of Trespassing, Obstructing a Peace Officer in Performance of Duties, and Delaying a Train.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

