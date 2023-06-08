Paso Robles investigates antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ notes distributed around city

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – City officials revealed Thursday that the Paso Robles Police Department opened an investigation for small plastic bags filled with antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ notes that were passed around the city earlier in the week.

Investigators believe the offensive notes were intentionally distributed overnight on Tuesday, June 6, as they were found the next day in multiple locations within the River Oaks neighborhood area.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident or any other instances of hate speech or discrimination report it to the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

You can also submit a tip anonymously via SLO Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP or www.slotips.org.

This investigation is ongoing, and city staff said "the city unequivocally condemns the distribution of this hateful material."

"The city firmly believes in fostering an inclusive and accepting community where every individual can live without fear or prejudice," said Ty Lewis, city manager. "The dissemination of this material undermines the fundamental principles of equality that are the bedrock of a just and harmonious society."

