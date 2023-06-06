Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance in identifying two men from May bar fight in Avila Beach

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people involved in a fight with a third person outside of Mr. Rick's Bar on May 13 of this year.

That third person involved in the fight suffered non-life-threatening injuries to their face and neck.

The two people pictured, one in a red hat and the other in a white hat, are believed to be from the Fresno or Bakersfield area.

If you have any information about these two people, please contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4913.

