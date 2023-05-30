California Mid-State Fair announces concert dates for Pitbull and Sammy Hagar in July

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced two new musical acts during its concert series, Sammy Hagar and Pitbull, during the fairs run in July of this year.

Sammy Hagar will be in concert on Friday, Jul. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Pitbull has been announced for a concert on Wednesday, Jul. 26 at 7:30 p.m. also in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets for the "Red Rocker" or "Mr. Worldwide" can be purchased at www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will run from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of "Shake, Rattle, and Roll!".