Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

California Mid-State Fair announces concert dates for Pitbull and Sammy Hagar in July

KEYT
By
today at 10:52 am
Published 11:17 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced two new musical acts during its concert series, Sammy Hagar and Pitbull, during the fairs run in July of this year.

Sammy Hagar will be in concert on Friday, Jul. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Pitbull has been announced for a concert on Wednesday, Jul. 26 at 7:30 p.m. also in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets for the "Red Rocker" or "Mr. Worldwide" can be purchased at www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair will run from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of "Shake, Rattle, and Roll!".

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
california mid-state fair
KEYT
music performance
paso robles
Pitbull
Sammy Hagar
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content