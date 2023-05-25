Reminder: One week left for San Luis Obispo property owners to clear combustible materials

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department reminds homeowners that this is the final week to clear all combustible plant debris before citations will be administered and the cost of clearing work passed along to property owners.

Those who do not clear combustibles, including dead trees and dead grass, by Jun. 1 will be issued a citation, and/or the City will complete the work at the cost of the property owner including an administrative fine at 75% of the abatement cost.

“While we were pleased to see enough rainfall to lift our area of the drought, the excess rain has resulted in a significant buildup of tall weeds and grass,” Fire Chief Todd Tuggle explained. “This vegetation is already drying up and presents a significant fire hazard to our community.”

To ensure compliance ahead of the Jun. 1 deadline, property owners are required to do the following: