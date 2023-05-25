Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Addis-introduced ocean and shoreline protection bills move to State Senate

Assemblymember Dawn Addis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Two coastal and ocean protection bills authored by Assemblymember Dawn Addis have won approval by the State Assembly on Thursday.

The two bills:

Assembly Bill 80, which requires the state government to build a science-based monitoring program focused on the impact of offshore wind energy generation on the ocean habitat

Assembly Bill 1407, which establishes marine life restoration goals for the state to base restoration projects around.

Those two bills now move to the State Senate to be reviewed at that chamber's respective policy committees.

“California has a long history of coastal protections and addressing the climate crisis and these bills continue that tradition,” stated Addis. “Not only should we ensure that we restore and preserve our ocean habitats for future generations, we must be mindful of these habitats and all ocean life as we take the necessary steps to build off shore wind energy off the coast of California.”

Both bills were coauthored by State Senator John Laird and cosponsored by the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

“Our ocean faces so many challenges, including habitat destruction, biodiversity loss, and threats posed by climate change,” said Amy Wolfrum, Monterey Bay Aquarium California Ocean Policy Senior Manager.  “We applaud the Assembly’s unanimous passage of Assemblymember Addis’ vital legislation, which will support science, help protect marine wildlife and restore foundational ocean habitats.”

Assemblymember Dawn Addis
California State Assembly District 30
community
KEYT
marine protection policy
marine restoration
san luis obispo county
State politics
wind energy

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

