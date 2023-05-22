County of San Luis Obispo celebrates National Public Works Week May 21 to May 27

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The hard working 300 people that make up the County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department are being celebrated during National Public Works Week from May 21 to May 27.

Those 300 employees are responsible for maintaining more than 5,000 culverts, nearly 1,400 miles of unincorporated roadways, 200 bridge structures, 26 road signs, and managing area reservoirs and water treatment centers every year across the county.

For many, the winter storms in the area brought home the tremendous impact these people can have for the community as the Department was called to the fallout from 12 atmospheric rivers and two federal emergency declarations.

Staff cleared debris from 287 county roads and made 199 site repairs while working 24 hours a day during the worst of the storms, often through the night.

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department is comprised of 13 divisions and a stormwater program.

Those Public Works Divisions are: Design and Construction, Development Services, Environmental, Facilities Custodial, Facilities Maintenance, Facilities Planning, Finance, Project Delivery, Solid Waste, Support Services, Transportation, Utilities, and Water Resources.