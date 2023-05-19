Vehicle and foot chase result in robbery arrests and other charges for two men

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Two men were arrested Friday for robbery and other charges after a vehicle, then foot chases that ended in San Luis Obispo.

On Wednesday, May 17, Atascadero Police officers responded to Outlaws Bar and Grill for a robbery that involved two people in a vehicle outside of the business in the 9800 block of East Front Road.

According to Atascadero Police, two suspects approached the two occupants of a vehicle outside when one suspect showed a gun in his waistband and ordered the occupants out of the vehicle.

One occupant of the vehicle was struck with a fist and both occupants had their pockets emptied of cash and a check, detail Police officers.

Atascadero Police report the two men that engaged the vehicle occupants, a 23-year-old and a 29-year-old resident of Atascadero, left the scene on foot.

On Friday, May 19, Atascadero Police officers and members of the investigation's unit were conducting surveillance of one of the suspected men's residence in the 7800 block of Castano Avenue when a vehicle left the residence around 9:18 a.m.

Atascadero Police officers attempted a traffic stop and when the vehicle failed to stop, a car chase ensued.

During the pursuit, Police detail that a firearm was thrown out of the vehicle. That weapon was later recovered by law enforcement.

One of the occupants exited the vehicle on Highway 101 and was apprehended by officers.

The vehicle continued south through San Luis Obispo and ended near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Laurel Lane when the remaining occupants fled the vehicle on foot detail Police.

Two women that were also inside the vehicle and exited when it stopped, were contacted and released near the scene, Police explain.

According to Police, a backpack was recovered with another firearm after being discarded during the ensuing foot chase.

The two men were both apprehended and booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail for 211 PC - Robbery, and 422 PC - Criminal Threats as well as additional charges.