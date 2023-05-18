Police seek help searching for armed and dangerous Paso Robles man following robbery of a family at gunpoint

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Police are asking the community to be aware and help provide any information on Leonel Herrejon Sanchez, 33, of Paso Robles after his possible involvement in an armed robbery on Monday night, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The department said Sanchez is considered to be armed and dangerous, and encouraged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 805-237-6464.

Police said around 8:20 p.m. Monday, Sanchez and a 19-year-old Paso Robles man held a family at gunpoint in an apartment at the Dry Creek Apartment complex in the 1200 block of Alamo Creek.

The two men robbed the family of personal belongings and fled the scene before police arrived, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

A patrol officer found and arrested the 19-year-old on Wednesday without incident and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail on four felony charges: robbery, kidnapping, burglary and conspiracy.

Police said the department is still looking for Sanchez.

If anyone with information on the 33-year-old would like to help but remain anonymous, the department said you can call Crime Stoppers' 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or text “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).