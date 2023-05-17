Ironman Triathlon this weekend leads to partial lane and ramp closures on Highway 1

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– Nearly 2,000 participants are expected for the Ironman Triathlon on Saturday, May 20 and for local drivers, portions of Highway 1 will be closed to accommodate the competition.

The cycling portion of the competition will travel along northbound Highway 1 from Atascadero Road/Morro Road to just south of Hearst Castle Road and back down between the hours of 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The right lane will be closed for the first seven miles of that route before only using the shoulder. A more detailed list of closures is below.

Lane Closures:

The right lane of northbound Hwy. 1 will be closed from SR 41 to San Geronimo Road

The right lane of southbound Hwy. 1 will be closed from San Geronimo Road to SR 41

Atascadero Road to Main Steet will be restricted

On-Ramp Closures:

The northbound Hwy. 1 on-ramp at SR 41 will be closed

The southbound Hwy. 1 on-ramp at SR 41 will be closed

The southbound Hwy. 1 on-ramp at Cayucos Creek Road will be closed

Off-Ramp Closures:

The southbound Hwy. 1 off-ramp at SR 41 will be closed

The southbound Hwy. 1 off-ramp at Cayucos Creek Road will be closed

The following traffic signals will be flashing red during the provided hours:

Hwy. 1 at San Jacinto Street in Morro Bay from 6:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hwy. 1 at Yerba Buena Street in Morro Bay from 6:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hwy. 1 at Main Street in Morro Bay from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hwy. 1 at Burton Drive in Cambria from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hwy. 1 at Cambria Drive in Cambria from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hwy. 1 at Windsor Blvd. in Cambria from 7:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Signage is already in-place along the route and California Highway Patrol as well as Morro Bay Police Department will be assisting with traffic control along the route.