California Natural Resources Agency releases outline for future of Diablo Canyon Lands

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– The California Natural Resources Agency released its Diablo Canyon Power Plant Land Conservation and Economic Development Plan on Wednesday.

The Economic Development Plan outlines a series of broad "values" for the future of the extensive coastal area including $160 million for land conservation and economic development, potential tribal ownership, and increased public access.

These broad values are largely an outline for future uses of sections of the more than 12,000 acres of the Diablo Canyon Lands.

The state agency was required to submit its plan for the future of the power plant and surrounding areas by the California State Legislature via Senate Bill 846, passed in September of last year.

Senate Bill 846 allowed for the state of California to loan up to $1.4 billion to the power plants operator, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), to extend the operation of its power generation until 2030.

While the power plant sits on approximately 600 acres of land, known as Parcel P, that small section of coastline is sandwiched between more extensive land claims known as North Ranch and South Ranch.

The future of all three areas were evaluated in Wednesday's economic development plan.

North Ranch is approximately 4,600 acres owned directly by PG&E and bordered by Montaña de Oro State Park to the north. Currently, the land is largely used for grazing through a license between PG&E and a local rancher.

South Ranch is approximately 5,000 acres owned by Eureka Energy, a subsidiary of PG&E, that leases the land to PG&E. A 1,200 acre portion of South Ranch is deed restricted as a condition required for PG&E to receive a Coastal Development Permit to replace its steam generator at Point San Luis.

South Ranch is bordered to its southeast by Wild Cherry Canyon, a 2,400 acre portion of the coast thats future is tied to a ruling expected in July from the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court between Eureka Energy and HomeFed Corporation, a real estate development company.