Atascadero Police arrest 21-year-old man for armed robbery of a Circle K

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Officers arrested a 21-year-old Atascadero man for robbing a Circle K while armed Wednesday morning, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Police said the man wore a blonde curly wig when he entered the Circle K on 6930 Morro Road around 5:51 a.m.

He went up to the cashier and showed her a concealed gun in his waistband, demanding all the money from the cash drawer.

The department said the cashier complied, and before he fled the scene, the man threatened he'd shoot her if she called the police.

Police said it was because of the cashier's detailed description of the 21-year-old, along with images from the surveillance video, that officers identified the man from "numerous prior contacts."

Officers found the Atascadero resident and took him into custody within the same morning, and said the man admitted to the robbery.

Police said officers recovered the stolen cash from where the man buried it in a hole in the ground.

The department said it booked the 21-year-old at the San Luis Obispo County Jail for robbery, brandishing a firearm, criminal threats, committing a crime whole out on bail, and possession of a controlled substance.