Woman arrested Monday for San Luis Obispo homicide related to fentanyl overdose in October of last year

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for homicide on Monday after selling fentanyl to a 31-year-old Templeton resident resulting in their death from an overdose in October.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's believe this is the first case in the county were a fentanyl death will be prosecuted as a homicide.

On Oct. 27 of 2022, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the old County Animal Services building on Oklahoma Avenue for a male body behind the building.

After an investigation, Sheriff's Deputies determined the man had died from a fentanyl overdose and that a 50-year-old woman living at Oklahoma Avenue Safe Parking had allegedly sold the fatal fentanyl.

The 50-year-old woman is currently being held in County Jail on homicide and drug charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.