SLO Sheriff’s warn public about phone scammers impersonating Deputies and demanding money

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department is warning residents of a phone-based scam where callers claim to be part of the Sheriff's Office and demand cash or gift cards for an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

Scammers are using technology that make the call appear on caller ID as coming from the Sheriff's Office and have even used the names of actual Deputies to make the call appear more legitimate.

Several instances of this scam have been reported recently according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office reminds the public that it is not their practice to contact residents by phone about warrants out for their arrest and never to clear those warrants using a cash or gift card transfer.

Anyone who receives a call like this is told to transfer no money and instead contact their local law enforcement agency.