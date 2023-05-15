Goats gathered for wildfire reduction grazing in Salinas River Corridor

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles welcomes some enthusiastic fire prevention experts to the Salinas River, a hired herd of goats and sheep.

The herd will arrive on Wednesday to graze as part of the City of Paso Robles' Vegetation Management Program for reducing the risk of wildfires.

A notable decrease in the number of acres burned from new fires within the Salinas River the past two years follow completed grazing in 2021 and 2022.

This method of risk reduction also has a low environmental impact.

Despite the heavy winter rains this year that swelled the Salinas River to flood stage levels, the subsequent changes to area vegetation still pose a risk for potential wildfires.

The rains increased the growth of light flashy fuels, such as grasses and mustard plants, that can be cured by the summer heat and become receptive fuel beds if untreated details the Paso Robles Fire Department.

Following the removal of debris thanks to the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council, the planned grazing of these flashy fuels can begin this week.

Grazing activities will begin along North River Road, move south, and are estimated to wrap up on or just before Jun. 25.

During that time window, portions of the walking path between 13th Street and Niblick will close as malicious munchers move through the area.

The public is warned that the fence surrounding these herds is electrified, please do not touch it!

The San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council provided a grant for Paso Robles to hire The Goat Girls LLC who will administer the grazing project.