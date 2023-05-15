Atascadero Chamber’s Junior CEO donates recent earnings to El Camino Homeless Organization

ATASCADERO, Calif. – One recent graduate of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Junior CEO program is already making an impact in his community.

Second grader Leland Wolfe is putting his Junior CEO Program training to good use after raising $400 while photographing the 100th Anniversary Gala and Awards dinner last month.

Wolfe donated his hard-earned proceeds to the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO).

“The Chamber invited me to photograph their Gala last weekend and I earned $400, I can help people," Wolfe explained in a letter included with his donation. “You see, I have two homes (my mom’s and dad’s) and I want to help people without any home.”

ECHO offers 110 total shelter beds for families and individuals in need out of their two campuses in Atascadero and Paso Robles. They offer a range of services including a 90-day residential shelter program, individualized case management, and on-site community resources.

“We are so impressed with Leland for seeing why a home is so important,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO and Executive Director of ECHO. “We just want to thank Leland for supporting our mission and inspiring others to do the same.”

This year so far, ECHO has been able to help 60 individuals and families into stable housing. To learn more about ECHO and its services, visit their website at www.echoshelter.org.

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce's Junior CEO program will return in 2024 with virtual workshops on a variety of business-related topics for the future CEO in your life. For more information visit the Chamber's website here or call 805-466-2044.