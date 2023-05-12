Multiple Fire crews extinguish early morning commercial fire on Front Street

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Multiple emergency response fire units were on-site of a commercial fire in the 1700 block of Front Street Friday, according to a tweet by Five Cities Fire.

The FCFA reported that units from them, CalFire SLO, SLO City Fire, and San Luis Obispo Ambulance responded to the fire and cleared the fire at 7 a.m.

It is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported. It is unclear the extent of the property damage.