Multiple Fire crews extinguish early morning commercial fire on Front Street
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Multiple emergency response fire units were on-site of a commercial fire in the 1700 block of Front Street Friday, according to a tweet by Five Cities Fire.
FCFA assisted by @CALFIRE_SLO @SLOCityFire @SanLuisAmb has cleared #FrontIC. No injuries. Fire under investigation. #5citiesfire pic.twitter.com/HbFfVd8WzC— Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) May 12, 2023
The FCFA reported that units from them, CalFire SLO, SLO City Fire, and San Luis Obispo Ambulance responded to the fire and cleared the fire at 7 a.m.
It is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported. It is unclear the extent of the property damage.