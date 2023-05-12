Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Multiple Fire crews extinguish early morning commercial fire on Front Street

Five Cities Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Multiple emergency response fire units were on-site of a commercial fire in the 1700 block of Front Street Friday, according to a tweet by Five Cities Fire.

The FCFA reported that units from them, CalFire SLO, SLO City Fire, and San Luis Obispo Ambulance responded to the fire and cleared the fire at 7 a.m.

It is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported. It is unclear the extent of the property damage.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

