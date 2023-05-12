Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 10:28 pm
Published 10:38 pm

Cuesta College announces new scholarship for nursing and paramedic students

Cuesta College

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – In honor of National Nurses Week and International Nurses Day on Friday, the Cuesta College Foundation announced the Karen and Jim Clarke Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship.

The Clarkes committed to an annual gift of $100,000 to support Cuesta College students pursuing careers in nursing or paramedics.

The donation is made possible through the Sophidion Foundation, named in honor of Jim Clarke's mother, Sophia.

“Karen and I are honored to continue my mother’s legacy of philanthropy by providing a $100,000 annual scholarship through the Sophidion Foundation to support Cuesta College students pursuing nursing or paramedic careers,” said Jim Clarke. “Our goal is to empower these students to achieve their educational aspirations and make a difference in their future professions. We are privileged to be part of this important mission and to contribute to the advancement of healthcare through the education of these dedicated students.”

The scholarship will provide $1,000 to every student that completes the RN, LVN, and Paramedic programs at Cuesta College. Each student will receive $200 at the program's start and $800 upon graduation, helping them to cover pre and post program fees for testing and uniforms.

“On behalf of the Cuesta College Foundation, we express our deepest gratitude to the Clarkes for their unwavering generosity and commitment to our students,” said Cuesta College Foundation Executive Director Shannon Hill. “The Karen and Jim Clarke Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship will make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless students, and we are honored to be a part of this important mission.”

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
cuesta college
Cuesta College Foundation
EDUCATION
KEYT
nursing
paramedics
san luis obispo county
Sophidion Foundation

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

