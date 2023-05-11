San Luis Obispo jury convicts Richard Quntan Garcia of armed robberies, carjacking, and felony evasion

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dow announced Thursday that a jury has convicted Richard Quntan Garcia of Paso Robles of attempted robbery, robbery, carjacking, and reckless evasion of a peace officer.

The jury also found the Garcia displayed a handgun in the attempted robbery and shot a handgun during the completed robbery.

Additionally, Garcia was also convicted of three misdemeanor counts of resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of possession of methamphetamine.

In a separate hearing, San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Timothy Covello found that Garcia has suffered prior convictions for assault with a firearm for the benefit of a criminal street gang and assault with a firearm, both 'strikes' under California's Three Strikes Law.

During the trial, the jury heard evidence of Garcia's multi-day crime spree including: 10 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021 an attempted robbery using a handgun at a Carl's Jr. in Paso Robles; 1 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 firing a handgun over a Chevron Gas Station employees shoulder during a completed robbery; a high speed chase around 3 a.m. that ended with a foot chase near Lake Nacimiento where he evaded police.

Three days later, on Nov. 28, Garcia carjacked a woman outside of an apartment complex in Paso Robles with a weapon. That car was found abandoned three and a half hours later that day.

The next day, on Nov. 29, Garcia was arrested after a half-mile foot chase. Methamphetamine was located in his pocket.

“There is no place for violent crime in our community. The District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will use every tool available to hold violent criminals accountable,” said Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth. “While thankful that no one suffered physical injury during this crime spree, we acknowledge the significant trauma experienced by the robbery and carjacking victims. A debt of gratitude to the jury for carefully evaluating the evidence necessary to bring Mr. Garcia to justice.”

Garcia is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Jun. 20 at 8:30 a.m. He faces a maximum sentence of 82 years to life plus 51 years.