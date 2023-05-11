Must! Charities invests $100,000 into local non-profits

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Must! Charities announced the recipients of its $100K Out of the Box Project, an investment into organizations on the Central Coast serving the community.

From the 66 local organizations that applied, 12 non-profits were ultimately selected to receive some of the $100,000 pool.

“The project reaffirmed what we already know about our region – that great people are doing great things in our community,” said Randy Gray, Community Projects Manager at Must! Charities. “So many organizations in our region share the same passion. What is exciting to us is the opportunity to pursue collaborations with them, with each other and ultimately increase those served in SLO County.”

The organizations selected and how they intend to use the investment are:

AIM Youth Mental Health SLO County : Parent Office Hours with a Mental Health Professional that ensure quality evidence-based support for parents

: Parent Office Hours with a Mental Health Professional that ensure quality evidence-based support for parents City Farm SLO : An outdoor kitchen makeover to enhance their hands-on educational farm that focuses on programs for underserved SLO County youth

: An outdoor kitchen makeover to enhance their hands-on educational farm that focuses on programs for underserved SLO County youth Family Care Network Inc. :Their Housing Support Services provides safe housing and necessary support to our community’s most vulnerable youth and families. Funding purchased necessary essentials–furniture, beds, linens, cribs, closet organizers, utensils, cleaning supplies, and more

:Their Housing Support Services provides safe housing and necessary support to our community’s most vulnerable youth and families. Funding purchased necessary essentials–furniture, beds, linens, cribs, closet organizers, utensils, cleaning supplies, and more Habitat for Humanity SLO County : Habitat’s Aging in Place initiative focuses on senior homeowners and services that can help ensure applicants continue to live safely and comfortably in their own homes

: Habitat’s Aging in Place initiative focuses on senior homeowners and services that can help ensure applicants continue to live safely and comfortably in their own homes Infinite Music : Funded three music programs for underserved youth in SLO North County, grades K-12 (Makin’ Music Club, Rising Stars, and Special Needs for Arts)

: Funded three music programs for underserved youth in SLO North County, grades K-12 (Makin’ Music Club, Rising Stars, and Special Needs for Arts) One Cool Earth : Twelve Cooking Kits + Specialty items for the 29 School Gardens across SLO County

: Twelve Cooking Kits + Specialty items for the 29 School Gardens across SLO County Paso Robles Youth Arts Center : Expand equipment, software, and staff for the Video Production Program and prepare young filmmakers for the 2024 Estreno Film Festival

: Expand equipment, software, and staff for the Video Production Program and prepare young filmmakers for the 2024 Estreno Film Festival Restorative Partners’ Bridge Cafe : Launch the Bridge Cafe’s Catering program with new equipment and training/certifications necessary to properly prepare, serve and execute catering operations

: Launch the Bridge Cafe’s Catering program with new equipment and training/certifications necessary to properly prepare, serve and execute catering operations SLO Botanical Garden : Remodel the Children’s Garden outdoor teaching kitchen with a pizza oven, Santa Maria BBQ, sinks, storage, and shaded demonstration platform

: Remodel the Children’s Garden outdoor teaching kitchen with a pizza oven, Santa Maria BBQ, sinks, storage, and shaded demonstration platform SLO Noor Foundation : Expand the Whole Community Care project–Must! funds utilized to hire a Bilingual Outreach Coordinator to facilitate an awareness campaign to increase access to health and support services to hard-to-reach populations in under-resourced geographical areas in SLO North County

: Expand the Whole Community Care project–Must! funds utilized to hire a Bilingual Outreach Coordinator to facilitate an awareness campaign to increase access to health and support services to hard-to-reach populations in under-resourced geographical areas in SLO North County Smart Share Housing Solutions : Grow its North County HomeShareSLO home-sharing program, essential homeless prevention, which serves lower-income seniors with housing and support to age in place

: Grow its North County HomeShareSLO home-sharing program, essential homeless prevention, which serves lower-income seniors with housing and support to age in place Tolosa Children’s Dental Center: Purchased a Statim G4 Cassette Autoclave to enable faster sterilization to more efficiently address the dental needs of their underserved and underinsured children

For more information or to make a donation in your community too, visit mustcharities.org or call 805-226-5788.