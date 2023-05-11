Arroyo Grande priest opens ice cream shop in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. – Father Masseo Gonzales from Arroyo Grande opened an ice cream shop in Guadalupe to serve and employ young adults.

He said he was inspired to give back to the community because of his experience as a teenager.

"Had a rough childhood growing up. Teenager in and out of jail, had a police record. A lot of fighting was involved, robbing houses, a lot of drug use hanging around with dealers," said Father Masseo Gonzales.

All profits from the ice cream parlor go to El Padrecito Ministry, a non-profit.

"There was really no ice cream parlor in the entire town of Guadalupe. So it just provides a little refreshment to the youth, young adults. Also, we get a lot of farmworkers who come here as well and just kind of provide a little respect for them," said Gonzales.

