Twin Cities Community Hospital holds naming ceremony in honor of Dr. Tom Hale

TEMPLETON, Calif. – During National Hospital week, Tenet Health's Twin Cities Community Hospital dedicated its center courtyard to long-time physician Dr. Tom Hale during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Dr. Hale served at Twin Cities for almost 30 years and personally cared for approximately 100,000 patients in that time.

Supervisor John Peschong presented a certificate of appreciation during Wednesday's ceremony and was joined by dozens of physicians mentored by Dr. Hale.

Additionally, Congressmember Jimmy Panetta read Dr. Hale's accomplishments into the Congressional Record which will be forever enshrined in the Library of Congress.

Some of Dr. Hale's accomplishments include:

Creating SLO County’s coordinated trauma system

Creating the first group of residency-trained and Board Certified emergency physicians in SLO County

Recognized by the Central Coast Medical Association as the Physician of the Year for 2021

A leader in public service that modernized SLO County healthcare through the following organizations including: Director of the San Luis Obispo County Medical Association, Director for Central Coast Medical Association, Member of San Luis Obispo County Health Commission, Member of the San Luis Obispo Chapter of the Emergency Medicine Services Authority

Dr. Hale retired in 2021 and was present for the naming ceremony.