GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run in the 1000 block of Grand Ave. at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver allegedly caused a collision when they rear-ended a sedan and left the scene.

If you have any information about the driver or the vehicle pictured, call Officer Elsayed at 805-473-4511.