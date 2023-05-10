Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 10:18 pm
Published 10:28 pm

City of San Luis Obispo awards $150,000 in grants to local non-profits

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo has awarded $150,000 in grants to 19 local programs that promote economic and social wellbeing in the area.

The City's Human Services Grants, previously known as Grants-in-Aid, support area non-profits form San Luis Obispo as well as neighboring communities.

The Human Relations Commission advises the City Council on grant recommendations and provide a summary of all 29 completed applications and 19 grant recipients here.

Some of the organizations selected and their awarded grants include:

  • $8,400 for affordable housing production at the Waterman Village provided by Smart Share Housing Solutions
  • $10,000 for Rapid Re-Housing and Homeless Prevention Assistance SLO provided by 5-Cities Homeless Coalition
  • $10,000 for Homeless Prevention work provided by Community Action Partnership of SLO County
  • $10,000 for Meals that Connect provided by the Senior Nutrition Program
  • $15,000 for 2024 Youth Empowerment Program provided by City Farm
  • $20,000 for hot showers to those experiencing homelessness provided by Shower the People

For more information about City of San Luis Obispo grants, visit www.slocity.org/Grants.

