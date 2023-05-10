City of San Luis Obispo awards $150,000 in grants to local non-profits
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo has awarded $150,000 in grants to 19 local programs that promote economic and social wellbeing in the area.
The City's Human Services Grants, previously known as Grants-in-Aid, support area non-profits form San Luis Obispo as well as neighboring communities.
The Human Relations Commission advises the City Council on grant recommendations and provide a summary of all 29 completed applications and 19 grant recipients here.
Some of the organizations selected and their awarded grants include:
- $8,400 for affordable housing production at the Waterman Village provided by Smart Share Housing Solutions
- $10,000 for Rapid Re-Housing and Homeless Prevention Assistance SLO provided by 5-Cities Homeless Coalition
- $10,000 for Homeless Prevention work provided by Community Action Partnership of SLO County
- $10,000 for Meals that Connect provided by the Senior Nutrition Program
- $15,000 for 2024 Youth Empowerment Program provided by City Farm
- $20,000 for hot showers to those experiencing homelessness provided by Shower the People
For more information about City of San Luis Obispo grants, visit www.slocity.org/Grants.