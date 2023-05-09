Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 6:18 pm
Published 6:29 pm

Paso Robles Police arrest resident for daytime DUI

Paso Robles Police Department

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – On Tuesday morning, Paso Robles Police Officers arrested a 37-year-old for driving under the influence after a single vehicle collision at the Golden Hill Car Wash.

The 37-year-old Paso Robles resident was unharmed following the collision, but responding officers detail that the woman displayed signs of being impaired.

After Officers conducted a DUI investigation, the 37-year-old was arrested for violating 23152(f)VC which states, "It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any drug to drive a vehicle”.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Crime Stopper's 24-hour hotline at 805-549-7867.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

