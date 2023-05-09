Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 9:34 pm
Published 9:41 pm

Home Winemaking Winners announced for upcoming CA Mid-State Fair

California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2023 Home Winemaking Competition.

The Best of Awards are as follows:

  • Best of Show and Best White: Jerry Shoemaker (Santa Ynez) Sauvignon Blanc
  • Best of Dessert: Ruth Stewart (Paso Robles) Honey Wine
  • Best of Red: Jim McPherson (Cambria) Red Blend
  • Best of Rosé: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Deep Rosé Blend

You can catch the winning wines at the 2023 California Mid-State Fair from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of "Shake, Rattle, and Roll".

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
california mid-state fair
community
Home Winemaking Competition
KEYT
local business
paso robles
san luis obispo county
wine

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content