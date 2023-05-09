Home Winemaking Winners announced for upcoming CA Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2023 Home Winemaking Competition.

The Best of Awards are as follows:

Best of Show and Best White : Jerry Shoemaker (Santa Ynez) Sauvignon Blanc

: Jerry Shoemaker (Santa Ynez) Sauvignon Blanc Best of Dessert : Ruth Stewart (Paso Robles) Honey Wine

: Ruth Stewart (Paso Robles) Honey Wine Best of Red : Jim McPherson (Cambria) Red Blend

: Jim McPherson (Cambria) Red Blend Best of Rosé: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Deep Rosé Blend

You can catch the winning wines at the 2023 California Mid-State Fair from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of "Shake, Rattle, and Roll".