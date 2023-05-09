Home Winemaking Winners announced for upcoming CA Mid-State Fair
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 2023 Home Winemaking Competition.
The Best of Awards are as follows:
- Best of Show and Best White: Jerry Shoemaker (Santa Ynez) Sauvignon Blanc
- Best of Dessert: Ruth Stewart (Paso Robles) Honey Wine
- Best of Red: Jim McPherson (Cambria) Red Blend
- Best of Rosé: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Deep Rosé Blend
You can catch the winning wines at the 2023 California Mid-State Fair from Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of "Shake, Rattle, and Roll".