SLO Police alert community about two adult male strangers attempting to contact local elementary students in school areas

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo Police Department has investigated two reports of unknown men speaking to children going to/leaving school and offering them rides. In both instances, the children declined the offer and alerted adults about the interactions.

The first incident was reported on April 27 on Royal Way near CL Smith Elementary, where a male in a white van asked a young girl if she wanted a ride to school.

The second incident was reported on May 5 on Ward Street near Hawthorne Elementary, where a male in a gold four-door sedan asked a student if they wanted a ride home from school.

In both incidents, the children did not enter the vehicles and reported their interactions to an adult.

SLOPD were unable to locate the vehicles nor the drivers from either interaction and do not believe the incidents are related.

For parents and guardians interested in helpful tips on how to talk to children about unknown adults without scaring them, check out The National Crime Prevention Council's website about the topic.

If you see something suspicious, you can report your suspicions to 911 for emergencies or 805-781-7312 for less urgent suspicions.

In instances where an unknown adult is attempting to contact a child, 911 is recommended by SLOPD.