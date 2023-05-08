Paso Robles Library adds Baby Story Time session to Thursday programming

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– The Paso Robles Library has expanded its Baby Story Time adding an additional morning session on Thursdays to meet popular demand.

The storytime hour will now be held Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. for ages 0-18 months and their caregivers.

The library says that "due to the nature of this highly interactive hands-on program, one child per caregiver present is recommended."

This is a free event, but all attendees must pick up a free admission ticket at the Children's Desk prior to Story Time.

Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.