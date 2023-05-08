One-way traffic control on Highway 41 in Atascadero this week for culvert replacement

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A project to replace an eroded culvert that created a sinkhole on the shoulder of Highway 41 will result in one-way traffic control from Wednesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 11.

Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic during that two-day window between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers can expect delays of up to ten minutes according to CalTrans District 5.

The contract for this $2.8 million emergency project was granted to Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo.

This smaller project is part of a larger emergency contract for the slide that damaged Highway 41 earlier this year.

Below is a twitter announcement from CalTrans District 5 about the expected delays and sinkhole.

For the most up-to-date information about road closures and repairs, check-out CalTrans' Quickmap website.