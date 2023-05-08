CA Mid-State Fair opens volunteer and job applications

PASO ROBLES, Calif.– The CA Mid-State Fair is now accepting online applications for multiple employment and volunteer opportunities for people looking for temporary summer work.

The CA Mid-State Fair is seeking to fill all roles in categories from Admissions, Event Staff, Maintenance, and Stagehands, as well as, volunteers to assist in organizing and executing the 2023 Fair through its "Friends of the Fair" program.

"Friends of the Fair" volunteers help manage the Exhibits program, decorate the buildings, and assist guests throughout the 12-day event. To partake, volunteers must dedicate at least 10 hours helping at one workday before the Fair and at least one 2-hour shift during the Fair.

For those younger and SLO locals between the ages of 16 and 24 can volunteer through the "Junior Fairboard" program to assist with the day-to-day operations of the annual Fair, including events like the Diaper Derby, Tractor Races, and more.

Fair volunteers also help with the livestock area, weigh-in ,and auction day, and act as ushers in the Main

Grandstand.

All volunteers receive a shirt/jacket, admission to the Fair, meal tickets, and free guest passes.

To learn more and to apply to work and/or volunteer, please visit the Applications page on our

website www.MidStateFair.com.

