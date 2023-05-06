Paso Robles Police patrolling on two new donated Hummer eBikes

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department is ready to mount up and ride on two new, fully-electric Hummer eBikes donated by Borjon Auto Center.

The eBikes have a top speed of about 40 m.p.h. and can be single-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Police intend to use the eBikes to patrol the downtown park area of Paso Robles as well as special events like the upcoming California Mid-State Fair.

Police Chief Damian Nord said, “We appreciate this donation of these two eBikes as they will help our officers patrol a larger area than could normally be covered on foot. The Department encourages and appreciates police partnerships with local businesses and others in order to help increase our efforts to increase public safety for everyone. I would like to thank Borjon Auto Center for this unexpected and extremely gracious donation.”

