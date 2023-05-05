Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
today at 6:17 pm
Published 6:51 pm

Paso Robles resident arrested for firearm-related probation violations

Paso Robles Police Department

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 19-year-old Paso Robles resident was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop for an outstanding arrest warrant and firearm-related probation violations.

On May 4, Paso Robles Police Department patrol officers were conducting a traffic stop when the 19-year-old driver was found to have an active arrest warrant.

After a search of the vehicle, Paso Robles police detail the discovery of a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

The 19-year-old was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony weapons violations and probation violations.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Paso Robles Police Department requests anyone with information about this incident to call them at 805-237-6464.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

