Paso Robles approves cooperative broadband access plan

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Council unanimously approved the North County Broadband Strategic Plan during their Tuesday meeting.

The North County Broadband Strategic Plan was developed in collaboration with the City of Atascadero and was fully funded by a state grant.

"The North County Broadband Strategic Plan is a critical step in addressing the digital divide and ensuring that our community has access to high-quality broadband services,” said Steve Martin, Mayor of Paso Robles. “We believe that broadband access is essential to economic development, education, and healthcare, and we are committed to making sure that everyone in our community has access to these essential services.”

The plan highlights some key initiatives to expand broadband access including:

Pursuing grant funding and other sources of financing to support broadband infrastructure projects

Developing a city-wide broadband map to identify underserved and unserved areas

Encouraging the expansion of existing broadband providers and attracting new providers to the area

Promoting digital literacy and training programs for residents and businesses

Exploring public-private partnerships to leverage resources and expertise

A Local Agency Technical Assistance grant from the California Public Utilities Commission reimbursed the $200,000 both Atascadero and Paso Robles allocated to develop the plan.

Questions about the strategic broadband plan are directed to Paso Robles Economic Development Manager Paul Sloan at 805-227-7237 or via email at psloan@prcity.com.