Woods Humane Society to host six free microchip clinics for pets this May

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Woods Humane Society is hosting six free microchip clinics for pets throughout the month beginning May 5 to help owners protect their pets.

The clinics will be held Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo location as well as at their Atascadero location on May 5 and May 19.

“A microchip is a tiny, affordable, and incredibly simple tool, yet it can make all the difference if your pet becomes lost at any point in its life,” says Woods Interim CEO Emily L’Heureux. “Without one, your chances of being reunited with a lost pet are much slimmer.”

Woods says with summer approaching and several holidays that see a spike in lost dogs, it is waiving its normal $20 microchip fee to eliminate financial barriers and urge pet owners to take advantage of the offered services.

"As we approach the summer months, and in advance of Fourth of July fireworks, it is crucial that pet owners protect their pets by microchipping and making sure their microchip registration is up to date with current contact information. We hope these free clinics give more pet owners access to these potentially life-saving devices.”

Local pet owners can make an appointment to get their pet microchipped for free at a clinic date.

For more information, visit www.SpaySLOCounty.com or call (805) 543-9316.

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 and at 2300 Ramona Rd., Atascadero, CA 93422.