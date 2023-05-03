Governor Newsom reverses parole for woman sentenced for killing CHP officer in a 2010 DUI

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed the Parole Board's December 2022 decision to release Kaylee Ann Weisenberg from the remainder of her 15-year to life sentence for the 2010 second-degree murder of a CHP officer while driving under the influence.

The 35-year-old woman was driving under the influence of methamphetamine when she struck the 48-year-old CHP officer on South River Road in the rural north end of San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow opposed the initial parole decision in December writing to the governor of the worry and continued danger Weisenberg potentially poses to the public.

"I am grateful for Governor Newsom’s decision to reverse the Board of Parole Hearings’ decision,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We agree with the Governor’s conclusion that Weisenberg currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.”

Weisenberg has served 12 of her 15 years to life in prison and was considered for parole under Proposition 57 which would have allowed her release on parole for the murder conviction.

Weisenberg does have a possibility for parole at a later date.

The Governor's letter announcing the reversal may be viewed here.