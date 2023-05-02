Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
New
today at 7:48 pm
Published 8:21 pm

San Luis Obispo business owners represented California during National Small Business Week

Azza C. Cohen EOP/OVP

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Local small business owners Jared Malapit, Erik Wright, and Karl Vaillancourt of Precision Construction Services met with Vice President Harris at the White House while celebrating National Small Business Week.

The local business owners were recognized in March as California's 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year.

They joined small business award winners from all 50 states at an event in the Rose Garden on May 1 to commemorate National Small Business Week.

The White House released an accompanying statement about the event and efforts from the administration with regards to small businesses nationwide that can be accessed here.

For more information about the U. S. Small Business Administration, visit their website at sba.gov.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
CALIFORNIA
California's 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year
community
KEYT
National Small Business Week
Precision Construction Services
san luis obispo
U. S. Small Business Administration
Vice President of the United States

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content