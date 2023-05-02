San Luis Obispo business owners represented California during National Small Business Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Local small business owners Jared Malapit, Erik Wright, and Karl Vaillancourt of Precision Construction Services met with Vice President Harris at the White House while celebrating National Small Business Week.

The local business owners were recognized in March as California's 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year.

They joined small business award winners from all 50 states at an event in the Rose Garden on May 1 to commemorate National Small Business Week.

The White House released an accompanying statement about the event and efforts from the administration with regards to small businesses nationwide that can be accessed here.

For more information about the U. S. Small Business Administration, visit their website at sba.gov.