City of San Luis Obispo opens grant window for non-profit marketing of local events

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Non-profit arts and culture organizations can now apply for City grants to support marketing of local events this summer and fall.

The deadline for applications is 12 p.m. on Jun. 15 and only events between Jul. 1 through Dec. 31 can apply. More information on how to apply and eligibility requirements can be found here.

Any organizations interested in applying can attend an informational webinar on Monday, May 8 at 1 p.m.

Registration is required for that webinar and can be found here or by visiting www.slocity.org/CulturalGIA.

The City of San Luis Obispo's Promotional Coordinating Committee offers this grant as part of its Cultural Grants-In-Aid program.

Funding is limited to 25 non-profit organizations at $4000 per application. Those funds can only be used for expenses related to the marketing and advertising of an event.

