California Mid-State Fair reveals Mission Square Stage acts every night of the Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced the performers for the Mission Square Stage. All shows are free with paid admission and start at 7 p.m. every night of the Fair.

Jul. 19 – ShopRock – Their simple goal has always been to create infectious fun and joy through the great rock music of the 60's through the 90's. You'll hear music that other bands don't play, but you'll remember them as your favorites…and love them all over again!

Jul. 20 – The Molly Ringwald Project – Hailing from the Central and South Coasts of California, they're a top drawing 80's tribute band, to put it simply. Paying homage to all the songs stuck in their heads from the days of yore, TMRP brings an unparalleled energy to every show and venue

Jul. 21 – The Incrementals – Performing a unique blend of rock, folk, and Americana music filtered through the distinctive lens of living in Templeton. They combine original music with cover songs carefully selected for both broad appeal and for a sound that is consistently innovative and soulful

Jul. 22 – Acoustic DNA – Hailing from Ventura California, they cover country, rock, pop, and everything in between. They thrive on audience requests and crowd sing alongs

Jul. 23 – Lunar Radio – A 4-piece Central California Coast Premier Band performing Rock, Funk, Blues and Country from classic songs of the 60's up to current hits

Jul. 24 – ghost\monster – For over a decade ghost\monster has been mining the top hits from sock-hop to hip-hop, from Johnny Cash to the Clash, and from Elle King to the King of Pop. They seamlessly take their sound from the tasting room to the tap room and beyond with their diverse catalogue. Feel-good evergreen rock and roll at its best

Jul. 25 – Marisa Deering – A singer/songwriter born and raised in Mission Viejo, California. Growing up on country music, her songwriting is inspired by great storytellers. Her songs are fueled by personal introspection and attempting to explain the world around her as she sees it

Jul. 26 – The Transducers – Hailing from Monterey and known for their high-energy shows, packed with a colorful assortment of rock music including originals and fresh arrangements of songs spanning across multiple decades and styles. They pull from their roots in classical, musical theater, blues, funk and soul with full harmonies and powerhouse vocals to make every show an unforgettable experience

Jul. 27 – RUMOR – A 6-piece local cover band from the Central Coast delivering classic to contemporary soft rock, blues, R&B, and pop dance hits. The versatile group includes double guitar leads, keyboards, synthesizer, sax, and a powerful female vocalist, Dani Nicole

Jul. 28 – Way Out West – Way Out West is country, rock, and some hippie music thrown in for fun. With their tight harmonies and hot licks, Way Out West has become the dance band to follow on the Central Coast

Jul. 29 – Stellar Band – A multi-talented group of musicians playing classic hits that span the decades. Their music is influenced by a diverse range of artists, from Fleetwood Mac to Led Zeppelin

Jul. 30 – Blythe Berg & thebodyparts – A 5-piece band formed of Paso Robles locals and influenced by female icons such as Amy Winehouse, Fiona Apple and Carole King. New Times Award Winning singer-songwriter, Blythe Berg, leads the band on vocals and keys. Come enjoy the band's pitch perfect, sassy originals and danceable covers

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 19 through Jul. 30 with the theme of 'Shake, Rattle & Roll'.