Atascadero resident charged with multiple weapons charges following April traffic stop

ATASCADERO, Calif. – A 37-year-old Atascadero resident with an active arrest warrant was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession of an unregistered firearm as a felon during a traffic stop on Apr. 14. A search warrant executed on Apr. 25 resulted in additional weapons charges.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Deputies, the 37-year-old was found to have an active warrant for impersonating a police officer and be in possession of an un-serialized semi-automatic handgun during a traffic stop.

After an investigation following the man's booking on Apr. 14, a search warrant was issued on Apr. 25 for his residence in the 9300 block of Rivera Lane in Atascadero where Detectives of the Sheriff's Special Operations Unit detailed the discovery of additional weapons.

The 37-year-old man was already a convicted felon and prohibited from owning and possessing firearms.

Following the results of the search warrant, additional charges were brought against the Atascadero resident including: four counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of a silencer detail the Sheriff's Office.