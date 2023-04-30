Arroyo Grande awarded Tree City USA designation

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The Arbor Day Foundation has named the City of Arroyo Grande a 2022 Tree City USA for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

This designation required the city to achieve four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

This is the 41st year that the City of Arroyo Grande has received the distinction.

"Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand," said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Arroyo Grande are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it's through volunteer engagement or public education."

For more information about the Tree City USA designation visit the Arbor Day Foundation website here.